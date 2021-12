The long wait is over for WCV winter sports. The boys and girls basketball teams are opening the season against Southeast Warren tonight. The boys are looking to improve on a rough season in 2020. The boys finished the season with 3-19 record. The season started with three straight losses before getting their first win against Perry 54-48. They struggled the rest of the season. They’ll rely on their leading scorer, senior Hunter Keller, who had 306 points to help the offense.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO