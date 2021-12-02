AC/GC Wrestling Season Starts Today

Alexis Bwicheilug led the way as Corsicana's Lady Tigers volleyball team earned post-season honors when the District 14-5A All-District team was announced this week. Bwicheilug, a freshman, was named to the All-District first-team after a sensational season. She did it all for The Lady Tigers, from scrambling on defense for digs, where she saved 209 of them, to being a force at the net, where she slammed home 147 kills, to rising as the team's playmaker, handing out 121 assists. She had a 1.5 serve-receive rating and scored 40 aces from the service line.
Comments / 0