AC/GC Wrestling Season Starts Today

The AC/GC football team saw a bunch of players on the all district team. Gavin Cornelison was nominated first team all district running back, finishing his career at AC/GC, rushing for four thousand two hundred and fifty four yards, 68 touchdowns in 176 tackles, 26 of those for loss. First team All District defensive line went to sophomore Payton Jacobe with a 33.5 tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss. Victor Gonzalez finished the season on the first team all district offensive line as a starting center for the number one rushing team in the state. To see the rest of the all district nominations, visit Raccoon Valley Radio.com.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO