AC/GC Wrestling Season Starts Today

By Logan Mantz
 3 days ago

AC/GC will start their wrestling season today it will be Lane Rumelhart’s first meet as...

hurstathletics.com

Wrestling Opens Dual Meet Season at Ashland

ASHLAND, OH -- The Mercyhurst Wrestling team will be back in action this weekend for a pair of dual matches against Ashland and Davenport Universities inside of Kate's Gymnasium on the campus of Ashland. Lakers Outlook. This will be the Lakers first pair of dual meets this season. Mercyhurst recently...
ASHLAND, OH
kniakrls.com

Akeo, Areyano in first regular season wrestling rankings

Central College wrestling seniors Shandon Akeo and Rob Areyano were listed in the first regular season National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III rankings, released late Friday night. Akeo was No. 10 in the preseason at 133 pounds but has moved down to 125 pounds where he remains No. 10. He...
PELLA, IA
Corsicana Daily Sun

GC Volleyball: Lady Tigers earn post-season honors

Alexis Bwicheilug led the way as Corsicana's Lady Tigers volleyball team earned post-season honors when the District 14-5A All-District team was announced this week. Bwicheilug, a freshman, was named to the All-District first-team after a sensational season. She did it all for The Lady Tigers, from scrambling on defense for digs, where she saved 209 of them, to being a force at the net, where she slammed home 147 kills, to rising as the team's playmaker, handing out 121 assists. She had a 1.5 serve-receive rating and scored 40 aces from the service line.
CORSICANA, TX
fortmillprepsports.com

Hoops season tips off starting today for local teams with Milltown Classic

Hoops season is officially back this week with the Milltown Basketball Classic. Both Nation Ford and Catawba Ridge High will serve as hosts for this year’s tournaments as the girl’s bracket will be played at Nation Ford and the boy’s bracket will be played at Catawba Ridge. The tournament runs from Monday, Nov. 22 through Wednesday, Nov. 24.
BASKETBALL
shelbycountypost.com

Young Shelbyville wrestling squad off to promising start

Shelbyville High School’s wrestling program sent six to the 2021 regional round of competition. Only two return for the start of the 2022 season. Cael Lux, a junior, and Elias Jones, a sophomore, lead a young squad of hard workers for ninth-year head coach Adam Miller. The Golden Bears opened...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

Kirksville wrestling sees major potential for upcoming season

The Kirksville wrestling team hasn’t talked about February yet. Starting the season in November, they aren’t looking ahead to state. But that doesn’t mean they don’t know about the potential this year’s team has. The Tigers return the bulk of their lineup from last season, so coach James Alter is confident he’ll have 14 wrestlers have success on each night. And with many of those veterans being upperclassmen with state experience, Alter thinks this could be a big season for the Tigers.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
phelpscountyfocus.com

WRESTLING: Moreland feels good about squad this season

With a talented freshman class coming up to fill in spots, St. James High School wrestling head coach Beau Moreland feels good about the balance of his varsity lineup heading into this season. The Tigers were scheduled to open the campaign Monday, Nov. 22 at Osage. STJ is to open...
HIGH SCHOOL
thepostathens.com

Wrestling: Ohio continues hot start by placing second at Navy Classic

Ohio had 10 wrestlers place at the Navy Classic on Saturday in Annapolis, Maryland. Ohio continued its hot start to the season as it placed second out of 12 teams. The only team that the Bobcats placed behind was Michigan State. Ohio beat 10 schools, including Navy, Bucknell, American, Rutgers, The Citadel, Virginia Military Institute and Mid-American Conference opponents Kent State, Edinboro, Lock Haven and Bloomsburg.
OHIO STATE
Brookings Register

Jackrabbit wrestling opens season with win

BROOKINGS – The South Dakota State wrestling team opened up its season Friday and came away with a 34-10 victory over Augustana. The Jackrabbits also hosted the Daktronics Open on Sunday. Friday. • SDSU 34, Augustana 10. South Dakota State wrestlers recorded four pins, propelling the Jackrabbits to a 34-10...
COMBAT SPORTS
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Girls Basketball Lose In Home Opener

ACGC girls basketball lose in their home opener last night. Nodaway Valley defeats AC/GC 75-40 as the lady chargers fall in their first game. Sophmore Hayden Coffman lead all scorers for AC/GC with 1o points. Sophie Dorsey added 7 points and Mersadez Richter had 6 points. The lady chargers will look for their first victory next week versus a conference opponent against Woodward-Granger on December 3rd at 6pm.
BASKETBALL
Pyramid

Westlake boys and girls wrestling starts strong at Wrestling Against Cancer Duals

It was a big night for Westlake at the 2021 Wrestling Against Cancer Duals Tuesday. The Thunder girls went 3-0 on the night while the boys team won both of its matches. The Westlake girls are the defending state champions and the Thunder took down the 1A-3A, 5A returning state champions, Maple Mountain, 46-36, the returning 4A champions, Mountain Crest, 48-36, and a combined team from American Fork, North Sevier and Canyon View, 54-30.
WWE
newswatchman.com

Season four of Waverly wrestling begins in December

Waverly wrestling is beginning year four of existence this winter. And in the near future, there is a possibility that there will be two Waverly teams as girls wrestling continues to grow at WHS and in the state of Ohio. More than 20 wrestlers make up the current high school...
COLUMBUS, OH
WRBI Radio

Batesville and Rushville open wrestling seasons

Batesville Wrestling opened its season Tuesday and lost 48-17. Recording pinfalls for the Bulldogs were Max Amberger and Chase Hamilton. Scoring a tech fall was Josh Mobley. Rushville Wrestling beat Shenandoah 57-12 in its season debut. The Lions won several matches by forfeit. But, of the six matches wrestled, the Lions did take four of them.
BATESVILLE, IN
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

North and South Pontotoc to start wrestling programs

North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc are pleased to announce that they’ll have wrestling teams this year. This is Greco-Roman wrestling, which was first introduced in the Olympics in 1896. Bob Rainer will be the coach at North Pontotoc, assisted by Steve Kessler, and Mason Luther will coach at South. The...
WWE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Football All-District Team

The AC/GC football team saw a bunch of players on the all district team. Gavin Cornelison was nominated first team all district running back, finishing his career at AC/GC, rushing for four thousand two hundred and fifty four yards, 68 touchdowns in 176 tackles, 26 of those for loss. First team All District defensive line went to sophomore Payton Jacobe with a 33.5 tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss. Victor Gonzalez finished the season on the first team all district offensive line as a starting center for the number one rushing team in the state. To see the rest of the all district nominations, visit Raccoon Valley Radio.com.
FOOTBALL
7220sports.com

Wyoming wrestling set to begin season with Cowboy Open

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Wrestling Cowboy squad will officially start their season on Saturday as the host the Cowboy Open at the War Memorial Fieldhouse. Wrestling is set to begin at 9 a.m. MT featuring a field that includes multiple All-American’s and numerous nationally ranked wrestlers. “I am really fired...
WYOMING STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Youth Athletic Association to Start Up Basketball and Wrestling

Greene County area youth have opportunities to participate in a couple of winter sports programs. Greene County Youth Athletic Association is sponsoring the Rambler Wrestling Club and Modified Basketball. The wrestling program is for boys and girls from kindergarten through 6th grade. The season will be from November 30th-February 24th, with practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7pm at the Scranton Community Center. Registration fees are $115 for the first wrestler, and there are reduced rates for multiple wrestlers from the same family. Participants must have wrestling shoes and headgear is recommended but not required. There will be a few tournaments throughout the season.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

