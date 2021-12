Merge Skyland is an upcoming puzzler. It is now available in select countries, including Australia, the Philippines, Canada, and the UK, on both Android and iOS. Merge Skyland has been developed by Century Games Pte. Ltd. It's an adventure puzzler where you can't remember who you are and where you came from. You will be assisted by detective Nini, who will help you find your home. Beyond that, you can decorate houses and renovate islands. You can customize your dress, hairstyle, and facial features. To discover valuable materials, you have to merge items and with time, you will be able to find your home.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO