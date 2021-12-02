Court activity on Dec. 1: Wayne Taylor Jr vs DBI Services Corp.

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Bank of America, N.A. against Deborah Franklin on Dec. 6: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050280-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC against Mireille Benjamin on Dec. 6: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-049885-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 30.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. against Diana Tobon on Dec. 6: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-059494-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 26.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Hemaitre Senatus on Dec. 6: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-049896-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 30.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Ernest Vanleuven on Dec. 6: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-049882-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 30.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Jessica Dempsey on Dec. 6: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-025767-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on May 5.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by FD Acquisitions LLC against Lowell Dela Cruz on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05780 was filed in the Contra...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by FD Acquisitions LLC against Steffanny Marmolejo on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05777 was filed in the Contra Costa...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC against Chriselda B. Danao on Dec. 6: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05835 was filed in the...
The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Thomas Logan South against Katlyn A. Brotherton on Dec. 2. Case number 2122-CC09820 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Dec. 2.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by UHG I LLC against Billy Stolin on Dec. 2. Case number 2021-CC-016052-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 2.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Theresa Bridges on Dec. 2. Case number 2021-SC-064596-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 2.
The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Sheila Dean against P & P Restaurants Inc. on Dec. 3: 'Summons Issued-Circuit'. Case number 2122-CC09818 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Dec. 2.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Juan Sanchez Jr, Manal Abou Omar and Rayna Sanchez against Shawn Bean Geddes on Dec. 3. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Fee Needs To Be Paid For Issuance'. 'Notice Of Service Of...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Blanca Garcia against Kin Interinsurance Network on Dec. 3. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed To Atty'. 'Notice Of Service Of Answers To Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Notice Of Designation Of...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Srs Distribution Atlantic Roofing Distributors Dba against Henry Austin Stellato and Ultimate Construction SC LLC on Dec. 2. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016061-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC against Grace Hernandez Calderon on Dec. 2. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Statement Of Claim||comments: Grace M Hernandez Calderon'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-064593-O was filed in...
The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Denzell Walters against Victor Anjeh on Dec. 3: 'Summ Issd-circ Pers Serv O/S'. Case number 2122-CC09810 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Dec. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Amit Vora against Edward Smith on Dec. 3. 'Summons Issued||comments: Original And Copy To Plaintiff'. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Original And Copy To Plaintiff'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016049-O was...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Higher Education Loan Authority of the Stat against Brandi Obioma on Dec. 3: 'Check For Proof Of Service'. Case number MSC21-01741 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Aug. 23.
