Court activity on Dec. 1: Wayne Taylor Jr vs DBI Services Corp.

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Juan Sanchez Jr, Manal Abou Omar and Rayna Sanchez against Shawn Bean Geddes on Dec. 3. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Fee Needs To Be Paid For Issuance'. 'Notice Of Service Of...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO