Case activity for Kyol LLC vs Earnest Frereman on Nov. 29

By Florida Record
flarecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities...

Case activity for Srs Distribution Atlantic Roofing Distributors Dba vs Ultimate Construction SC LLC on Dec. 2

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Srs Distribution Atlantic Roofing Distributors Dba against Henry Austin Stellato and Ultimate Construction SC LLC on Dec. 2. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016061-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit...
Case activity for Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs Grace Hernandez Calderon on Dec. 2

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC against Grace Hernandez Calderon on Dec. 2. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Statement Of Claim||comments: Grace M Hernandez Calderon'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-064593-O was filed in...
Case activity for Gislaine Romain vs Monica Mojena Valdez on Dec. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Gislaine Romain against Monica Mojena Valdez on Dec. 3. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan, Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued.'
Case activity for LVNV Funding LLC vs Theresa Bridges on Dec. 2

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Theresa Bridges on Dec. 2. Case number 2021-SC-064596-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 2.
Court activity on Dec. 3: LVNV Funding LLC vs Milo Williams

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Milo Williams on Dec. 3: 'Notice To Appear||comments: Em Atty'. Case number 2021-SC-064578-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 2.
Case activity for Sarah Simone vs Solis FL Owner LLC on Dec. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Sarah Simone against Solis FL Owner LLC on Dec. 3. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan, Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued.'
Case activity for Eliu Rodriguez vs Peoples Trust Insurance Company on Dec. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Eliu Rodriguez and Layhonelly Rodriguez against Peoples Trust Insurance Company on Dec. 3. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CA-011419-O was...
Case activity for State Auto Glass LLC vs Usaa Casualty Insurance Company on Dec. 2

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by State Auto Glass LLC against Usaa Casualty Insurance Company on Dec. 2. 'Statement Of Claim||comments: Usaa Casualty Insurance Company'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Addendum To'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-064572-O...
Case activity for Karla Pereira vs Carmelite Mercier on Dec. 1

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Karla Pereira against Carmelite Mercier on Dec. 1. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan, Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued.'
Case activity for 5132 Conroy Rd Inc. vs Wallace Lane on Dec. 1

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by 5132 Conroy Rd Inc. against Wallace Lane on Dec. 1. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Original And Copy To Plaintiff'. 'Complaint||comments: Eviction'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-015940-O was filed in the 9th...
Court activity on Dec. 2: PNC Bank N.A. vs Mark Boyle

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by PNC Bank N.A. against Mark Boyle on Dec. 2: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled ||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-SC-064335-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 1.
Case activity for 5132 Conroy Road Inc. vs Christopher Dorsey on Dec. 1

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by 5132 Conroy Road Inc. against Christopher Dorsey on Dec. 1. 'Summons Issued||comments: Original And Copy To Plaintiff'. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Original And Copy To Plaintiff'. 'Complaint||comments: Damages'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case...
