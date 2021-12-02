Case activity for Kyol LLC vs Earnest Frereman on Nov. 29

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Srs Distribution Atlantic Roofing Distributors Dba against Henry Austin Stellato and Ultimate Construction SC LLC on Dec. 2. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016061-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC against Grace Hernandez Calderon on Dec. 2. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Statement Of Claim||comments: Grace M Hernandez Calderon'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-064593-O was filed in...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by CKS Prime Investments, LLC against Patricia Martinez on Dec. 2. Case number 2021-CC-016064-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 2.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Gislaine Romain against Monica Mojena Valdez on Dec. 3. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan, Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued.'
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Theresa Bridges on Dec. 2. Case number 2021-SC-064596-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 2.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Milo Williams on Dec. 3: 'Notice To Appear||comments: Em Atty'. Case number 2021-SC-064578-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 2.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Sarah Simone against Solis FL Owner LLC on Dec. 3. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan, Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued.'
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by UHG I LLC against Billy Stolin on Dec. 2. Case number 2021-CC-016052-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 2.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Metrowest Properties I LLC against Shanell Mergerson on Dec. 3. Case number 2021-CC-016065-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 3.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Eliu Rodriguez and Layhonelly Rodriguez against Peoples Trust Insurance Company on Dec. 3. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CA-011419-O was...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by BR Metrowest LLC against Danny Taylor on Dec. 3. Case number 2021-CC-016054-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 3.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by State Auto Glass LLC against Usaa Casualty Insurance Company on Dec. 2. 'Statement Of Claim||comments: Usaa Casualty Insurance Company'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Addendum To'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-064572-O...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Karla Pereira against Carmelite Mercier on Dec. 1. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan, Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued.'
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by 2383 Re Holdings LLC against Elizabeth Edwards on Dec. 1. Case number 2021-CC-015969-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by 2383 Re Holdings LLC against Neisha Rios Trindad on Dec. 1. Case number 2021-CC-015968-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by 5132 Conroy Rd Inc. against Wallace Lane on Dec. 1. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Original And Copy To Plaintiff'. 'Complaint||comments: Eviction'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-015940-O was filed in the 9th...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management, Inc. against Javier Ochoa on Dec. 2: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled ||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-SC-064331-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by PNC Bank N.A. against Mark Boyle on Dec. 2: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled ||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-SC-064335-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC against Christine Shaw on Nov. 30. Case number 2021-CC-015948-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 30.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by 5132 Conroy Road Inc. against Christopher Dorsey on Dec. 1. 'Summons Issued||comments: Original And Copy To Plaintiff'. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Original And Copy To Plaintiff'. 'Complaint||comments: Damages'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case...
