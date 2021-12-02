ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Numbers Confirm It -- Disney Still Needs Theaters

By James Brumley
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

It wasn't one of the numbers revealed within Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) fiscal fourth-quarter press release posted in early November, but it was quietly slipped into the 10-K filing submitted to the SEC the day before Thanksgiving. Disney generated a modest $933 million worth of premium streaming business for the fiscal year ended in October. That's only a fraction of the streaming subscription revenue the company collected during the same year, and a similar fraction of its typical box office take before the coronavirus pandemic rattled the entire film industry.

If pay-per-view demand for new theatrical releases wasn't a big draw in the midst of a lingering pandemic that kept most people at home for the better part of the past year, maybe the idea just isn't all that marketable.

By the numbers

As a refresher, Disney released four feature films to Disney+ subscribers in fiscal 2021 at the same time they debuted in theaters: Black Widow, Raya and the Last Dragon, Jungle Cruise , and Cruella . But remember, the company didn't give these releases away. Disney+ subscribers still had to pay an additional fee on top of the streaming service they already paid for.

As it turns out, most consumers didn't take the company up on the offer. Dividing that $933 million by four movies averages out to a modest (by Disney standards) $233 million per flick. However, the $933 million figure also includes several Ultimate Fighting Championship pay-per-view events that further lower each film's premium on-demand revenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHfga_0dC6qgZR00

Image source: Getty Images.

For perspective, Disney generated $12 billion worth of streaming subscription revenue in the latest fiscal year. And in pre-COVID fiscal 2018 and 2019, the company recorded about $10 billion and $11 billion (respectively) of theatrical box office business. Moreover, Box Office Mojo reports Black Widow has generated nearly $400 million worth of worldwide ticket sales, while Raya and the Last Dragon -- the lowest draw of the four films in question -- generated box office sales of $130 million. Cruella and Jungle Cruise contributed $233 million and $219 million worth of worldwide theatrical ticket sales, respectively.

Simply put, selling new movies to at-home viewers isn't a booming business.

Good, but not good enough

That's not to suggest Disney's premium video-on-demand efforts were an abject failure. The premise is still in an experimental stage, and there is no split of ticket sales with a theater when there is no theater involved -- Disney pocketed the bulk of what it collected in premium streaming sales.

The pay-per-view experiment was no smashing success, either. While three of the four movies matched or exceeded their estimated at-home revenue at the box office, consider the environment. Consumers continue to be weary of crowded public places. Indeed, movie theater attendance in the U.S. is still about half of its pre-pandemic levels despite the recent uptick in consumers' willingness to see a new flick on the big screen. In other words, the so-so ticket sales figures for Cruella and Jungle Cruise aren't representative of theaters' full potential. Both films would have likely done much, much better at the box office if not still crimped by COVID-19.

Further stifling the success of premium at-home viewing is the fact Disney+ subscribers knew they'd be able to watch the films for free just a few weeks after their initial release. This of course would have been the case even if these movies weren't available as a pay-per-view title at Disney+ on the same day they debuted in theaters. Many of the 118 million current Disney+ subscribers may be thinking that access to relatively recent theatrical releases is part of the reason they're paying their monthly fee.

So, connect the dots. Premium on-demand films were a reasonable stopgap for the unprecedented situation and arguably have their place in Disney's future mix of its movie business. But the company still needs the big screen for its splashy blockbuster titles.

Find out why Walt Disney is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Walt Disney is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Classic Western To Stream Right Now

The movie era of classic Westerns probably began with John Wayne’s breakout role in “Stagecoach” (1939). Wayne made it with director John Ford, who would team with Wayne for several other movies. Ford eventually won four Oscars for Best Director. Wayne went on to become the greatest Western star of all time. The classic Western […]
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Changes Confirmed For Fan-Favorite Castle Stage Show at Disney World

Disney Park and Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro appeared at the Destination D23 2021 event at Disney’s Contemporary Resort yesterday as he revealed exciting Parks news — including the return of Festival of Fantasy, Fantasmic!, opening dates for Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT, and more.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Changes Confirmed For Fantasmic!, Disney Fans React

It has been quite some time since Guests were able to watch the iconic nighttime show, Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Disney made the decision to halt nighttime shows, including Fantasmic!. The good news is that as we continue to move forward, Disney World has confirmed that Fantasmic! will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Fans Rejoice After Jeremy Renner Confirms Extra Musical Numbers In ‘Hawkeye’

Marvel Studios is certainly getting into the Christmas spirit with the long-anticipated debut of the Hawkeye series on Disney+. Marvel fans were excited to see more from the Avengers’ marksman after Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has been left underutilized in the MCU thus far. While fans of the archer are...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movie#Movie Theater#Theaters#Nyse#Sec#Black Widow#Getty Images#Box Office Mojo
honknews.com

Disney Toy Story 5: Finally Confirmed, Release Date, Plot And More

Toy Story was initially released in 1995 and looking back at the year of the release, no one would have believed that the animated movie would become such a massive success. We have just crossed 26 years of a compilation of the show but it doesn’t feel like 26 years. I am pretty sure that the fans of this movie would never fill their hearts and would always crave for more. The popular animated show by Pixar is one of the highest-grossing animated movies at that time. That’s the reason why there are speculations about Toy Story 5.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Disney Confirms Cavalcades Are Here To Stay

During the Magical Entertainment panel at today’s Destination D23, it was confirmed that cavalcades are here to stay. Cavalcades were initially introduced when the parks reopened last summer for COVID-19 safety reasons. Now that parades are returning to Walt Disney World when Festival of Fantasy resumes next year, many guests were wondering if the cavalcades would be finished.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Disney's Encanto Opening Day Box Office Numbers Are Out

It's Thanksgiving, which means some movies hit theaters on Wednesday this week. One such movie was Encanto, Disney's latest animated feature which features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana). The movie follows the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in the wondrous, charmed titular place. According to a press release, within the movie, "each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them – each child except Mirabel. But when the family's home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope."
MOVIES
Daily Iowan

“Encanto” shows that Disney can still tell a good original story

Disney has become infamous for its formulaic films. Time and time again, we see a young female protagonist distraught with her life, looking for something more. She might find it through a search for her true identity, reconciling with loved ones, or going on a magical journey. In Encanto’s case, it’s all of the above — and it works.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
ComicBook

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Confirms Movies for 13 All-New Episodes

As was previously reported, hit movie-riffing series Mystery Science Theater 3000 will be returning for all-new episodes. Though the first two season of the revival of the franchise were produced by and distributed on Netflix, season 13 of the show will be available exclusively on their Gizmoplex platform, an all-new digital theater experience for MST3K fans. Today being Turkey Day, a pivotal place in the fandom (and a Happy one to those that celebrate), the feature films that will be riffed on in season 13 of Mystery Science Theater 3000 were confirmed by the series today, the full list for which you can find below!
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Disney Confirms Refurbishment Plans For Upcoming Splash Mountain Closure

Yesterday, we reported that Splash Mountain at Disneyland Park in Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, California, would be closing for refurbishment. According to Disney’s refurbishment calendar, the attraction would be closing on January 10. The calendar only shows the daily refurbishment schedule for a few days past that point, so at the...
ANAHEIM, CA
ComicBook

Disney World Confirms Popular Holiday Show Not Coming Back in 2021

Walt Disney World has confirmed that a popular holiday fireworks show would not be returning to the park despite previously promising its return. Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM is a yearly fireworks and light show that takes place at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The show features the park's reproduction of the Chinese Theatre illuminated in holiday-themed projections, as well as fireworks, lasers, and even a "snow" effect. While Disney states on their website that the show would return in 2021 after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears that plans have changed and the show's hiatus would continue for another year. Per Disney Parks reporter Scott Gustin, Walt Disney World has confirmed that they would not be putting on Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM this year. Per Gustin, Disney Parks has released a statement saying that "..Jingle BAM is not part of our holiday entertainment lineup this year..."
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Celebrities May Get V.I.P. Treatment at Disney, But They Still Don’t Get This

Just like any ordinary person, celebrities also love to visit the Disney Parks. In the past, Guests have a variety of celebs at the Parks including reality television icons, The Kardashians, country music star Carrie Underwood, and even Friends star Courteney Cox. Typically, these celeberties will have a V.I.P. tour...
TRAVEL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
142K+
Followers
70K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy