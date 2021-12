There is perhaps no place more festive than the lovingly decorated house from Home Alone. This holiday season, Airbnb is hosting a one night stay in the McCallister family’s Chicago residence, decorated just as the family had it back in ‘90 when the classic Christmastime film was released. The stay is set for December 12, but whoever gets lucky and manages to book the place won’t be stuck all by themselves—Airbnb is happy to welcome up to 4 guests. Presumably, the guests will not be expected to fend off The Wet Bandits (played in the film by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern).

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO