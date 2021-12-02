ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

The Weekender: The Steeles, Amahl and the Night Visitors and More!

By Alex Svejkovsky
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- We have your events guide to make your holiday season merry and bright....

MUST SEE: Photos Of Free ‘Walk Through Christmas’ Event

The Waters Church in Sartell is hosting their 11th annual Walk Through Christmas, COVID edition this year with a special Grinch theme. The event is currently underway now through December 5. It's an interactive Christmas walk that will take you deep into the woods of Waters Church. Guests can watch as actors tell the story of the Grinch. You'll also be able to get free cookies and cocoa at the Whoville bakery!
SARTELL, MN
Minnesota House Featured on ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ Announces 2021 Show Schedule

This past week I got sucked into the show "The Great Christmas Light Fight". In the program, a judge/host visits multiple homes across the country that are meticulously decorated for the holidays. We are talking about displays where there are moving elements, projections, lights covering the entire yard, villages set up, I even saw one house where the owners painted the whole thing red and green just for the light display. People go all out for this in order to be named the coveted Light Fight Trophy.
MINNETRISTA, MN
Must-See! Guide To Local Central MN Light Displays

If you're looking for a good holiday light display, look no further! You've definitely come to the right place. Check out all of the local holiday and Christmas displays in our area. If you know of a light display that's not on this list, let us know about it. Fill out the form below. And, keep coming back. We'll keep updating this list all season long!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Experience Holiday Trains and Christmas Markets in Minnesota

Holiday festivals are everywhere in the state of Minnesota here in early December. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She highlighted many ways people throughout the state and can enjoy the holidays. In Duluth, the Christmas Express goes from Lake Superior to and from the Duluth Depot. While onboard guests will experience carolers, hear a holiday story and have the opportunity to visit Santa. The Christmas City Express runs select weekends through December. The annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be virtual for 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
Pierz Freedom Fest Announces 2022 Lineup

Pierz Freedom Fest has announced that the 2022 headliner will be Trace Adkins -- Saturday, July 16th at the Genola Ball Fields. Trace Adkins will be joined by Lonestar, and the Fabulous Armadillos. Since Trace's debut in 1996, the larger-than-life star has sold over 11 million albums and charted more...
PIERZ, MN
St. Joe Hosts Winterwalk

ST. JOSEPH -- Winterwalk is coming to St. Joseph this weekend. The annual event is a celebration of Christmas and features decorations, concerts, plays, food, and a Santa village. Winterwalk started in 2008, during the recession. The town was looking for a reason to celebrate, so the Y2K Lions decided...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Tall Ships Festival Moving to Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS -- Next summer's Tall Ships Festival is headed 20 miles up the North Shore from Duluth to Two Harbors. Duluth has hosted the popular event five times, but sea wall construction and other activities required a venue change in 2022. Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson says people tell...
TWO HARBORS, MN
