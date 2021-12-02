The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Charging Forward

Will the Bengals beat the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas?. Cincinnati is one of Jason La Canfora's best bets of the week. The Bengals are 1-point favorites in Sin City. "Just don't let Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue wreak havoc here, Bengals, and you will be in good shape," La Canfora wrote. "Plenty of Joe Mixon running at those ends is in order. We saw what happened when the Chiefs took what was there, and the Raiders have to respect the Bengals' many weapons in the passing game as well. The bye came at the perfect time for Cincy to reset and get healthy, while the Raiders are coming off a loss to the Chiefs that puts them at a crossroads. They haven't closed a season strong in a long time and Joe Burrow will be feeling as refreshed and renewed as he has in quite some time. The Bengals defense may not be as good as it looked the first six weeks, but I also don't believe it can be as consistently bad moving forward as it was in the last two weeks before their bye."

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO