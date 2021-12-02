ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Charging Forward

By Cincy Jungle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCautious optimism. That’s what Bengals Nation is largely feeling right now, as the Bengals have shot out of the bye with two big...

Las Vegas Herald

Bengals Booth Podcast: Luck Be A Lady

It's the "Luck Be A Lady" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast as Cincinnati hopes for a jackpot in Vegas. Featuring a game preview with CBS Sports analyst Charles Davis, punter Kevin Huber on reaching the "200 club," Dave Lapham's analysis and the "Know the Foe" segment with KSNV reporter Jesse Merrick.
AllBengals

NFL Insider Says Bengals Are One of the Best Bets of Week 11

Will the Bengals beat the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas?. Cincinnati is one of Jason La Canfora's best bets of the week. The Bengals are 1-point favorites in Sin City. "Just don't let Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue wreak havoc here, Bengals, and you will be in good shape," La Canfora wrote. "Plenty of Joe Mixon running at those ends is in order. We saw what happened when the Chiefs took what was there, and the Raiders have to respect the Bengals' many weapons in the passing game as well. The bye came at the perfect time for Cincy to reset and get healthy, while the Raiders are coming off a loss to the Chiefs that puts them at a crossroads. They haven't closed a season strong in a long time and Joe Burrow will be feeling as refreshed and renewed as he has in quite some time. The Bengals defense may not be as good as it looked the first six weeks, but I also don't believe it can be as consistently bad moving forward as it was in the last two weeks before their bye."
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Can the Steelers rookies tame the Bengals and their cubs?

With the media and fans feeling that the Steelers and Bengals are going in opposite directions, the Steelers can flip the script back by stopping Cincinnati’s youg stars. Can they? BTSC’s Matt Peverell will attempt to discuss what hasn’t been discussed yet on BTSC. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.
AllBengals

Podcast: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers Game Preview

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I preview Sunday's game against the Chargers. We breakdown how Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense stacks up against Derwin James, Joey Bosa and company. We also talk about Justin Herbert's ability, the weapons around him and so much more!. Listen to Locked on Bengals...
The Associated Press

Bengals’ momentum screeches to halt in messy Chargers loss

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon’s first fumble in a long time was a costly one — just one small slice of a rough day for the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and was sacked six times during Cincinnati’s 41-22 loss to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Mixon totaled just 54 yards on the ground against one of the NFL’s worst run defenses.
Reuters

Chargers’ Joey Bosa exits vs. Bengals with apparent head injury

2021-12-06 00:28:58 GMT+00:00 - Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa left early in Sunday's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati and was being evaluated for a head injury. Bosa left the field for the locker room midway through the first quarter, as the Chargers were building a healthy 16-0...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
