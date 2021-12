The New York State Public High School football championships are set this weekend for the Syracuse Carrier Dome. It's down to 10 teams from high schools across New York State, not including Long Island or New York City. The five match-ups this Friday and Saturday will feature 3 teams from Sections I and IV each, with one representative from Sections II, III, VI and VII filling out the bracket. A link for tickets and television information are listed at the bottom.

SCHUYLERVILLE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO