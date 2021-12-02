ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB enters first lockout in 26 years

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHgXw_0dC6nmTU00

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association failed to complete a new labor agreement before the expiration of the previous pact, leading team owners to enforce the first work stoppage since 1994-95.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the lockout, which was anticipated, early Thursday in a letter address to fans. The lockout ends a flood of signings and trades, which occurred over the last few weeks.

The lockout, a tool used by owners to stop employees from working until a new labor agreement is completed, means team officials and players can't communicate in any manner. Free agency and trades also came to an abrupt halt.

Manfred said $1.7 billion was committed to free agents in November, beating the previous record.

The stoppage followed days of bargaining between the union and league. Manfred requested fans' continued support for the game of baseball amid the dead period.

"Despite the league's best efforts to make a deal with the Players Association, we were unable to extend our 26 year-long history of labor peace and come to an agreement with the MLBPA before the current CBA expired," Manfred wrote. "Therefore, we have been forced to commence a lockout of Major League players, effective at 12:01 a.m. EST on Dec. 2."

Manfred said the lockout does "not necessarily mean games will be canceled." He said MLB owners took the step to accelerate the urgency for an agreement "with as much runway as possible" to avoid damaging the 2022 season.

"Delaying this process further would only put Spring Training, Opening Day, and the rest of the season further at risk -- and we cannot allow an expired agreement to again cause an in-season strike and a missed World Series, like we experienced in 1994," Manfred wrote. "We all owe you, our fans, better than that."

The players union called the shutdown a "dramatic measure, regardless of the timing."

"It was the [team] owners' choice, plain and simple, specifically calculated to pressure players into relinquishing rights and benefits, and abandoning good faith bargaining proposals that will benefit not just players, but the game and industry as a whole," the union said in its statement.

"These tactics are not new. We have been here before, and players have risen to the occasion time and again -- guided by a solidarity that has been forged over generations. We will do so again here.

"We remain determined to return to the field under the terms of a negotiated collective bargaining agreement that is fair to all parties, and provides fans with the best version of the game we all love."

The 1994-95 MLB work stoppage lasted 232 days. The 1994 MLB season started April 3, ended early on Aug. 11 and did not feature a postseason. Former commissioner Bud Selig officially canceled the season Sept. 14, after a 34-day player strike.

The 1995 season was delayed by nearly a month due to that stoppage. That season featured 144 games, instead of the standard 162.

Thursday's lockout marks the ninth work stoppage and fourth lockout in league history. The last three lockouts did not lead to any canceled regular-season games. The 1990 lockout eliminated the majority of Spring Training and delayed the regular season by one week.

Players' requested improvements include: earlier compensation for younger players, a higher luxury tax threshold, reduced revenue sharing among teams and other measures to force teams to be more competitive.

Owners also want to improve the league's competitive balance, but through different measures. Those proposals have included: an NBA-like lottery format for the MLB Draft, a playroll floor and a lower luxury tax threshold, slight increases to the luxury tax threshold with no floor, expanded playoffs and more.

"This drastic and unnecessary measure will not affect the players' resolve to reach a fair contract," MLB Players' Association executive director Tony Clark said in a statement.

"We remain committed to negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement that enhances competition, improves the product for our fans, and advances the rights and benefits of our membership."

Opening Day is scheduled for March 31 for the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Related
metsmerizedonline.com

MLB Lockout Draws Closer As Mets Become Active

In keeping with spirit of the holiday season, the Mets went shopping on Black Friday, November 26. As reported on MMO, the Mets are in agreement on a two-year contract, with an option for a third year, with infielder Eduardo Escobar. Also as reported on MMO, the Mets are in agreement with outfielder/infielder Mark Canha on two-year deal with an option for a third year.
MLB
People

Major League Baseball Enters First Player Lockout Since 1990: What That Means for the Game

For the first time in 26 years, Major League Baseball has entered a player lockout. The lockout began early Thursday morning after the MLB and the MLB Players Association's previous collective bargaining agreement expired after 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday. It is the first work stoppage in the league since the 1994-95 players' strike and the first MLB lockout since 1990.
MLB
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

MLB Enters 1st Lockout Since 1990 as Owners, Players Feud Over CBA

Report: MLB owners vote for lockout with CBA set to expire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Major League Baseball has entered a lockout. MLB owners and the Players Association failed to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the expiration of the prior CBA at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, resulting in the league's first work stoppage in 26 years.
MLB
FanSided

MLBPA had a perfect response to MLB owners’ lockout

In the least surprising event of the offseason, the MLB owners and MLBPA could not come to an agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) as the old CBA elapsed at midnight on Wednesday night. As a result of it elapsing, the MLB owners decided to enact a lockout,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Selig
Person
Rob Manfred
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB enters lockout as collective bargaining agreement expires

Major League Baseball has entered a lockout. MLB owners and the players association failed to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the expiration of the prior CBA at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, resulting in the league's first work stoppage in 26 years. "Simply...
NFL
Your Radio Place

MLB Lockout: Manfred, Clark divergent views point to lengthy lockout

UNDATED–(AP)–Major League Baseball entered its first lockout in more than a quarter-century this week, after owners and the players union failed to agree on an updated collective bargaining agreement. Coming in the middle of the offseason, it marks the ninth work stoppage in league history. Contested issues include pay structure,...
MLB
CBS DFW

MLB Commissioner Hopes First Players’ Walkout In 27 Years Can Be Resolved ‘Soon’

DENVER, Colorado (CBSDFW.COM) – Major League Baseball is in a work stoppage. The league’s commissioner Rob Manfred held a news conference Thursday morning. He said the league is hoping both parties come to an agreement soon. The lockout began at 12:01 Thursday morning. The last time a work stoppage happened in major league baseball was 27 years ago in 1994. Many are hoping it will get wrapped up by the time spring training begins. During the lockout, players will receive any signing bonuses or deferred salary payments, but they will not be paid their base salary if the lockout impacts the regular...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockouts#Mlb Draft#Mlb Players#Major League Baseball#The Players Association#Mlbpa#Cba#Spring Training
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
The Spun

Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
MLB
FanSided

Why Dodgers couldn’t hang on to Corey Seager revealed

The Dodgers lost Corey Seager to a monster free-agent deal with the Rangers and one of the deciding factors as to why he left LA has come to light. On Monday, the Texas Rangers signed former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Corey Seager to a massive 10-year/$325 million contract. The front office and fans alike are sort of reeling and scratching their heads as to why/how they could lose out on Seager to the Rangers with Los Angeles being the second-largest market in the sport.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer blames Dodgers for dead arm in playoffs

Newly-signed New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer spent half of a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after arriving there via trade at the deadline. Seen as a great fit at the time of the trade, it turns out that things weren’t actually so rosy between Scherzer and the Dodgers. In fact, Scherzer blames the Dodgers for his bad postseason experience.
MLB
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
223K+
Followers
45K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy