Environment

THURSDAY FORECAST: Morning fog, then partly cloudy and mild

KIII TV3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook for areas of morning fog...

www.kiiitv.com

potomaclocal.com

First snowfall of the season expected Wednesday morning

Forecasters said the region could see its first inch of snow for the season late Tuesday night and Wednesday. A storm system coming from the Great Plains will move into the region Tuesday night and affect the area for most of Wednesday, exiting the region Wednesday night. Forecasters expect cold...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
wtvy.com

Patchy fog this morning, showers this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A mild start to the day with temperatures in the lower 60s, areas of patchy fog will be something to look out for on the morning commute. As we move into the afternoon hours showers will start to push through ahead of a cold front the will cool us off for tomorrow. Wednesday we will see temperatures back into the upper 70s with highs in the 80s before the end of the week. Rain chances will be around most of the week with another shot at rain on Saturday ahead of a cold front.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Dense morning fog & light showers ahead for your Monday

Be prepared to deal with areas of dense fog on your way out the door this morning, and get your umbrella handy! High pressure off the coast remained in control of our forecast over the weekend, but an area of low pressure dropping south from the Gulf of Alaska will skim down the West Coast and bring cooler temperatures and the potential for showers to your forecast on Monday. Visibility has dipped to around a quarter mile in the north valley and Northern Mountains overnight, and areas of fog have also developed from Butte County to the south early Monday. A thin blanket of clouds covers northern California to start the day, and we'll stay cloudy to mostly cloudy through your Monday. The best chance for showers will stay in the Northern Mountains today, with limited chances for showers in the valley, foothills, and northern Sierra this afternoon and tonight. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 40's in the valley, 30's to low 40's in the foothills, and upper teens to 30's in our mountain zones early Monday morning. Winds will mostly stay light across our region today, but some areas could get winds up to 10mph out of the south this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley and foothills, with temperatures in the mid 40's to low 50's in our mountain zones Monday afternoon. Shower chances are projected to track to our south as the low pressure heads that way this evening.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Bay News 9

Fog to return overnight and into the morning

With just enough moisture in place, and cool overnight temperatures, areas of fog are likely again late tonight into Tuesday morning. The best chance of prolonged dense for with be along the Nature Coast, but fog is possible anywhere in the Tampa Bay area. Areas of sea fog are also...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Advisory In Effect; Temperature Drop Monday

CHCIAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. A Wind Advisory was in effect for much of the area through noon Monday as gusts top 45 to 50 mph. It will be a very windy day with colder temperatures. Wind ADVISORY in effect until noon. Wind gusts may top 45 to 50 mph. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/QDA53bNmtA — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 6, 2021 Monday’s temperatures start in the 30s with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s by the evening. Things stay on the colder side through Tuesday. Highs reach the 20s with light snow or flurries possible in the afternoon and continues into night. Gradually warming up through the end of the week.
CHICAGO, IL

