THURSDAY FORECAST: Morning fog, then partly cloudy and mild

Be prepared to deal with areas of dense fog on your way out the door this morning, and get your umbrella handy! High pressure off the coast remained in control of our forecast over the weekend, but an area of low pressure dropping south from the Gulf of Alaska will skim down the West Coast and bring cooler temperatures and the potential for showers to your forecast on Monday. Visibility has dipped to around a quarter mile in the north valley and Northern Mountains overnight, and areas of fog have also developed from Butte County to the south early Monday. A thin blanket of clouds covers northern California to start the day, and we'll stay cloudy to mostly cloudy through your Monday. The best chance for showers will stay in the Northern Mountains today, with limited chances for showers in the valley, foothills, and northern Sierra this afternoon and tonight. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 40's in the valley, 30's to low 40's in the foothills, and upper teens to 30's in our mountain zones early Monday morning. Winds will mostly stay light across our region today, but some areas could get winds up to 10mph out of the south this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley and foothills, with temperatures in the mid 40's to low 50's in our mountain zones Monday afternoon. Shower chances are projected to track to our south as the low pressure heads that way this evening.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO