I read, with great enthusiasm, David Gilbert Keith’s Nov. 24 My Turn, advocating for hope over despair, democracy over fascism. Mr. Keith, an independent energy analyst, is one of the people who has invested his life in understanding what is now called “climate crisis.” He is one of the people who has amassed a deeply informed understanding of the energy complexities we all face. He is not the only one; many of us have long work histories and experience. We benefit from the variety and each other’s presence as Franklin County citizens.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO