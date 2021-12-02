ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Court activity on Nov. 30: Lima Cranford Obo Raina Cranford vs Addison Schwab

By Northern California Record
norcalrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought...

norcalrecord.com

norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 19: Clear Recon Corp. vs Lloyd F. Benson III

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Clear Recon Corp. against Goforth & Lucas, Jeffrey Rose Melenudo, Lloyd F. Benson, Lloyd F. Benson III and Lloyd F. Benson Ttt on Nov. 19: 'Check For Dismissal On Conditional Settlement'. Case number MSN18-1726 was filed...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 19: Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs Debra A. Archuleta

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC against Debra A. Archuleta on Nov. 19: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05483 was filed in the...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 19: DNF Associates, LLC vs Andral Ford

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by DNF Associates, LLC against Andral Ford on Nov. 19: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-04823 was filed in the Contra Costa...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 19: Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs Hina Hin

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management, Inc. against Hina Hin on Nov. 19: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05502 was filed in the Contra...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 22: Autovest LLC vs Tamarraw Turner

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Autovest LLC against Tamarraw Turner on Nov. 22: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05454 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 19: Citibank, N.A. vs Chris N. Reyes

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Citibank, N.A. against Chris N. Reyes on Nov. 19: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05494 was filed in the Contra Costa...
POLITICS
flarecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 19: LVNV Funding LLC vs Victor Salichs

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Victor Salichs on Nov. 19: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-062969-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 18.
CONGRESS & COURTS
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 19: Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs Josefina A. Matias

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Cavalry SPV I, LLC against Josefina A. Matias on Nov. 19: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05440 was filed in the...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 22: Credit Corp. vs Teresita B. Cavestany

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Credit Corp. against Teresita B. Cavestany on Nov. 22: 'Check For Dismissal On Conditional Settlement'. Case number MSL19-03362 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on May 20, 2019.
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 22: Partners for Payment Relief Deiv, LLC vs Ricky Darrah

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Partners for Payment Relief Deiv, LLC against Ricky Darrah and Veronica Shivel on Nov. 22: 'Check For Proof Of Service'. Case number MSC21-00935 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Sept. 17.
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 22: American Express National Bank vs Napoleon Ramiro

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by American Express National Bank against Napoleon M. Ramire, Napoleon M. Ramiro and Napoleon Ramiro on Nov. 22: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 22: Creekside Walk Ventures, LLC vs O. C. Jones & Sons, Inc.

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Creekside Walk Ventures, LLC against 2nd Generation Development, Inc., Aries Builders, Inc., BMC West Corp., Cemco, Inc., Collier Warehouse, Inc., GMC Concrete, Inc., Glen Crete Products, Inc., Hawksley Masonry, Inc., High END Development, Inc., Hunt Masonry, Inc., Lapham Windows, Inc., Largo Concrete Inc., Nehemiah Rebar Services, Inc., Nor Cal Painting & Waterproofing, Inc., Norcal Deck Coating, Inc., O. C. Jones & Sons, Inc., Odyssey Landscaping Company, Inc., Platinum Roofing, Inc., R & B Equipment, Inc., Summit Plastering, Inc., Villara Corp., West Coast Glazing, Inc. and Woodside Investments, Inc. on Nov. 22: 'Check For Proof Of Service'.
LAW
flarecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 22: Credit Corp. vs Clotilde Rodriguez

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Credit Corp. against Clotilde Rodriguez on Nov. 22: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Caraballo, Tina L'. Case number 2021-SC-055843-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 4.
CONGRESS & COURTS
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 22: Discover Bank vs Trevor Murphy

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Trevor Murphy on Nov. 22: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05492 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Case activity for Anthony Thomas vs City of Concord on Nov. 17

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Anthony Thomas against City of Concord, Officer David Savage (Badge No 360) and Sergeant Todd Stroud on Nov. 17. 'Advanced Non-Refundable Jury Fee Paid By: Lilia Bulgucheva, Esq., On Behalf Of Party: Anthony Thomas'. 'Case Management...
CONCORD, CA
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 19: Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs Alexis M. Webster

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. against Alexis M. Webster on Nov. 19: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05463 was filed in the...
POLITICS
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 22: Marc Moran vs Round Hill Countryclub

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Marc Moran against Christine Lindgren, Greg Gonsalves and Round Hill Countryclub on Nov. 22: 'Jury Trial-long Cause/10 Day(s)'. Case number MSC18-02291 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Nov. 8, 2018.
LAW

