The Buxton Police Department received an interesting case on Wednesday that prompted a Facebook post encouraging vigilance and caution. On Wednesday, the police department reports that it received a call about an unusual package mailed to a Buxton resident. The only information on the sender section of the mailed envelope said 'A friend', while the recipient section of the envelope was simply 'To a friend' with the Buxton resident's mailing address.

BUXTON, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO