ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden to announce insurance reimbursements for at-home COVID-19 tests

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckWjK_0dC6lpo100

President Biden will announce Thursday that Americans with private insurance will be able to receive reimbursements for at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests as part of a broader plan to combat the omicron and delta variants.

The White House said that departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and the Treasury will issue guidance by mid-January clarifying that Americans with private insurance will be able to seek reimbursement for the costs of the at-home tests during the public health emergency.

A senior administration official said that the new policy would impact some 150 million Americans who have private insurance. The reimbursement is not expected to be retroactive, but officials are still working out the specifics of the policy.

Additionally, Biden will announce plans to expand access to free at-home tests in underserved communities in the U.S. The administration plans to distribute 25 million more free tests to community sites, on top of the 25 million Biden already committed. The administration is also adding rural clinics to the list of sites that will receive the free tests.

Health experts say that increased COVID-19 testing, in addition to the push for vaccines, will be key to confronting the virus and its more transmissible variants.

Biden is scheduled to lay out the White House’s multistep plan in a speech at the National Institutes of Health Thursday afternoon. He will also announce other steps, like stricter testing rules for international travelers entering the U.S. and an extension of the TSA’s mask mandate for domestic transit.

The first known case of the omicron variant in the U.S. was detected Wednesday in California. Officials are rushing to understand more about the variant, including its transmissibility, severity and the degree to which the COVID-19 vaccines protect against it. U.S. officials expect the vaccines to provide at least some protection and are urging Americans who have not done so to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive booster shots.

Comments / 2

Related
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses May See Their Licenses Revoked for Spreading COVID-19 Misinformation Online

The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) has released a policy brief that says nurses may be disciplined by their state licensing boards if they spread COVID-19 misinformation online, including on social media. Nurses are known for using public platforms to voice their opinions and experiences, but their words have real-life consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bradenton Herald

Patients went into Florida hospitals. After testing positive for COVID, some never left.

They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. The number is certainly an undercount, since it includes mostly patients 65 and older, plus California and Florida patients of all ages.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Private Insurance#Health And Human Services#Americans#Omicron#Delta#Labor#Treasury#The White House#Tsa
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Hospitals prepare to lose staff over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Some hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers are preparing to operate without up to a third of their staff at the start of next year, if those workers don’t comply with a federal mandate to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Biden administration is requiring facilities that receive funding from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AL.com

‘Enough is enough’: Alabama attorney general joins 11 other states in suit over Biden healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined 11 of his colleagues from other states in suing the Biden administration over requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the president “abandoned persuasion for brute force” in announcing his order. Unlike Biden’s mandate requiring private sector employees to be vaccinated, the...
ALABAMA STATE
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

The Hill

403K+
Followers
48K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy