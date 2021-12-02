ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Somerset County Man Sentenced to 14 Years for Drug Trafficking

By Mark Shaw
 4 days ago
A 41-year-old Hartland man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Bangor for trafficking in fentanyl out of his home in central Maine. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Nicholas Culver to 14 years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N....

MMA Fighting

Ultimate Fighter, RIZIN veteran Jake Heun sentenced to nearly 8 years in prison on drug trafficking charges

The Ultimate Fighter veteran Jake Heun has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison after he was convicted on drug trafficking charges in Australia. News of Heun’s conviction and sentencing were first reported by the Daily Mail, which added the fighter will likely only spend just over three years behind bars due to time already served along with a non-parole period of four years and nine months for the conviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
