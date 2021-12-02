Somerset County Man Sentenced to 14 Years for Drug Trafficking

A Buffalo man who was involved in drug trafficking activities in the Jamestown area has been sentenced to time in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Friday that 28-year-old Sydney Johnson was sentenced to one year and nine months behind bars for possession with intent to distribute, and distributing crack cocaine. In January, law enforcement agencies began investigating the drug trafficking activities of Johnson and others in the Buffalo and Jamestown areas. During the investigation, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted three controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Johnson. On February 26th, Johnson led a marked Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police patrol unit on a chase after officers tried to stop his vehicle. During the pursuit, a firearm was seen being thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle. NFTA officers stopped chasing Johnson and retrieved the semi-automatic handgun from the side of the road. Johnson was later seen exiting the vehicle on foot, and he was arrested after a foot chase.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO