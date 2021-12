PHOENIX — The governor’s chief medical adviser Tuesday said COVID infections could be cut sharply if people would do more to protect themselves, including wearing masks. But Dr. Richard Carmona refused to call out his boss for his refusal to set an example and instead appearing at various public events, including indoors, without a face covering even as he and other health officials warned that hospitals in Arizona are in danger of being overwhelmed this holiday season.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO