HAMDEN, Conn. — Erin and Larry Hermann lost their son Kyle to a drug-impaired driver in 2018. "As he became trapped in a car with severe damage to the front and quarter, it was engulfed in flames, and the rescue had to be abandoned, and the fire burned uncontrollably for 20 minutes," Erin explained as she recounted that horrible day.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO