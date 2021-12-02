ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Says Navigating the Chip Shortage Won't Be Easy — But End Is in Sight

By Sam Shead, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said: "It's not going to be easy but I actually believe we're going to be in a much better shape after the summer of 2022." New chip fabrication plants, known as fabs, will come online and create more capacity, Neri...

