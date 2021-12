Unless the Green Bay Packers' scouting department is in possession of a crystal ball, a mid-season signing off of another team's practice squad is often a shot in the dark. Perhaps the belief was that Rasul Douglas would be a little more than that considering he had appeared in 60 games and registered 29 starts in his career. The Packers were infusing an experienced starter into their secondary when they signed Douglas off of the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad on Oct. 6, just three days after Jaire Alexander suffered a potentially season-ending shoulder injury versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO