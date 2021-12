Police on Sunday identified the woman who died after being injured by a sheep at a Bolton farm this weekend as Kim Taylor, 73, of Wellesley. Taylor was a longtime volunteer at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton and was injured just after 9 a.m. Saturday, according to NBC 10 Boston. The news station reported that Taylor had been rammed by a sheep while alone in a pen and went into cardiac arrest not long after first responders arrived at the farm.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO