Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global supplier of products and services that support the life sciences, continues to grow its presence in North Carolina. Even as the company expands some of its existing facilities in the state, now it is planning to build a 375,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Mebane that will create 150 to 200 jobs in manufacturing, engineering and business operations.

MEBANE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO