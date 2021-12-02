ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Tips for stress-free travel during the holidays

wfla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which tips for stress-free travel during the holidays are best?. One of the best things about the holidays is spending time with friends and family you don’t see very often. But that can mean having to travel back to your hometown...

Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
KUTV

Tips & tricks for a stress-free Thanksgiving, Black Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Millions of people stayed close to home and away from family for Thanksgiving 2020 over concerns about COVID-19 and spreading the virus. After a year away and many getting vaccinated, more people have taken to the skies and roads to meet up with loved ones for the holiday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Airport officials offer tips for holiday travelers

SYRACUSE N.Y. — With Thanksgiving just three days away, millions of Americans will be packed into airports or hitting the road to visit loved ones. According to AAA, roughly 53 million Americans are expected to travel this week, making it one of the busiest travel times of the year. Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
wnypapers.com

Emergency Physicians suggest tips to protect holiday travelers

Guest Editorial by the American College of Emergency Physicians. The busiest travel days of the year are approaching, and the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) urges anyone visiting family or friends during the holiday season to take all available steps to avoid getting sick with COVID-19 or the seasonal flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAKE TV

Tips to stay safe during Thanksgiving travel

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Travel experts and state agencies are warning Kansans that there could be a larger number of drivers on the roads over the Thanksgiving weekend. AAA Kansas reports that more than 500,000 Kansans plan to travel over the next few days, and that doesn’t include the number of travelers passing through the state. AAA said that number is up 12% from 2020’s travel numbers.
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Santa Maria Times

Your Cancer Answers: Tips to reduce holiday stress with nutrition and exercise

Question: What are some tips to reduce holiday stress with nutrition and exercise?. The holiday season is quickly approaching. This brings joy and excitement to our lives through family celebrations and shopping for the perfect gift for friends and loved ones. For some, those same activities bring stress and anxiety. During the holidays many of us can use some healthy stress reducing tips. Here are a few nutrition and exercise tips to help us navigate the holiday season in control of our stress levels.
HEALTH
sanantoniomag.com

Three Tips For Stress-Free Party Planning

Pivoting may be the pandemic buzzword but for Josie Patrick, it’s also been her reality. The owner of Party Hat Celebrations, Patrick first launched her company, alongside her sister and a friend, a few years ago with the hopes of creating party-in-a-box options that customers could order. The concept never took off, but when they started offering balloons, business boomed. Now the sole operator of Party Hat Celebrations, Patrick specializes in large-scale balloon installations, bouquets and garland that she says act as the icing on the decor at birthday parties, baby showers, corporate events and more. The mom of three says when balloons began taking over her home about a year ago, she knew it was time to grow. She found a space at the Alley on Bitters where she now creates custom installations and also offers bouquets and garland for pickup from her balloon bar. Knowing what it was like to operate without a home base, Patrick also opens up her space for rental by other entrepreneurs. It’s been used for everything from cookie decorating and charcuterie workshops to art classes and cake smash photo shoots. With a master’s in early childhood education, Patrick says she never envisioned balloons taking up the bulk of her day but that it’s a pivot she’s grateful occurred. “It’s a joyful job,” Patrick says. “I walk in and kids scream and yell and they’re so happy.” Here, she offers some tips on creating your own festive event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mashed

Psychologist's Tips On How To Avoid Stress Drinking This Holiday Season

Every time we turn on the car radio from Thanksgiving up through the end of the year, we're constantly being reminded that the holidays are "the most wonderful time of the year." No matter how we may wish to believe such a sweet sentiment, the sad truth is, this time of year definitely has its darker side –- and we're not just talking about how the sun seems to disappear around 4 p.m. According to American Addiction Centers, 'tis the season for an awful lot of binge drinking, even by people who ordinarily don't drink to excess. Oxygen takes us into even darker territory, noting that alcohol-fueled festivities are one of the factors contributing to a rise in crime during this not always wonderful time.
DRINKS
wfla.com

How to survive family time over the holidays

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which activities are best to survive family time over the holidays?. Anxious about the upcoming holidays and the family time this season requires? We’ve got some great bottles of wine that can help. Embarrassing moments are casually tossed into a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
megadoctornews.com

Managing Holiday Stress with Cancer: Top 10 Tips for Patients and Families

Newswise — New Brunswick, New Jersey – If you’re undergoing cancer treatment, caring for a family member or friend who has cancer, or grieving the loss of a loved one who had cancer, the holidays can be a difficult time. There are strategies to help reduce stress and keep cancer from dampening your holiday joy. Gabrielle Alvarez, MSW, LCSW and Samantha Campanella, MSW, L CSW, OSW-C, social workers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, share some practical tips to minimize stress during the holiday season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
wfla.com

Best solid cologne for travel

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most users are accustomed to splash and spray when it comes to cologne. Moisture particles fly everywhere, adding haphazard though pleasant fragrances to your wardrobes. Unfortunately, liquid colognes rarely survive travel adventures. If you have trips coming up but still want to smell your best, cut the mess and half the fuss with the best solid cologne for travel.
TRAVEL
travelersunited.org

How to stay safe on cruise ship vacations during the pandemic

Passengers must prepare far differently for their cruises during the pandemic to stay safe on cruise ship vacations. The October 25 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report and order was just released. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky noted that from June 26 to October 21, there were 1,359 cases of cruise ship-based COVID-19. It is still difficult to stay safe on cruise ship vacations.
TRAVEL
wfla.com

Fun activities for kids on snow days

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the kids are home from school this winter, cabin fever sets in quickly. Kids can become cranky and antsy, and it’s no surprise that it makes parents stressed out — and the holidays can already be a high-stress time.
KIDS

