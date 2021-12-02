Best orange eyeshadow palette

The most wonderful time of the year will be here before you know it, so now's a better time than any to bust out the ornaments, garlands, and boughs of holly. Before you do, you might want to think long and hard about the colors and textiles you choose to incorporate in your space. After all, too many sources of inspiration will make your home feel like a holiday overload. (And, no, not necessarily in a good way.) Red and green might seem like the obvious palette but, as interior designer John McClain points out, it's not exactly foolproof. "The color wheel is full of amazing combinations that can bring in the holiday ambience, but in a fresh and unexpected way," the Los Angeles and Orlando-based designer explains. "To be honest, unless your home finishes and furnishings are completely neutral, a collection of red-and-green accents will appear out of place."

