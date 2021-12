Often, change can have cascading effects, with one decision rippling out and inciting others. The Montreal Canadiens may find themselves in the midst of this dynamic. After making a series of bold moves aimed at reshaping its front office on Sunday, firing general manager Marc Bergevin as well as assistant general manager Trevor Timmins and senior vice president of affairs and communications, Paul Wilson, more changes are bound to be headed for Montreal.

