Economy

Kwik Trip to require pre-pay or pay-at-the-pump

boreal.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKwik Trip will require customers to use pay-at-the-pump or pre-pay for most fuel starting Jan. 3. The company says the change is being made due to the high level of drive-offs. The change will...

www.boreal.org

whitewaterbanner.com

Kwik Trip Stores No Longer Allowing Gas Fillups Before Payment Effective Jan. 3

According to this article in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, effective January 3 customers will be required to either pre-pay or pay at the pump. With this change, customers will no longer be able to pump gas and then go inside to pay. Kwik Trip’s location at Whitewater’s roundabout opens on December 9, so if they do allow gas to be paid for after dispensing, it will only be for a little over three weeks.
WHITEWATER, WI
wjon.com

Minnesota Neighborhood Kwik Trip Changes Gas Payment Policy for New Year

I find this to be much more convenient, but according to social media comments, not everyone does. Some people mention that "the government doesn't want any human contact anymore- only electronic, and that he "won't be going to Kwik Trip anymore". Another person commented that "Kwik Trip will be missing out on business because I would go into pay and buy a snack too". To be fair, there were several positive comments as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
seehafernews.com

Kwik Trip Cites Drive Offs as the Reason for a Payment Change

The rumors have been confirmed, those who get their fuel at Kwik Trip will have to pre-pay starting January 3rd. Rumors began circulating online several weeks ago that the change was coming, and the La Crosse-based convenience store chain has now confirmed those rumors to be true. Kwik Trip has...
LIFESTYLE
KFIL Radio

Kwik Trip Announces Major Change At All Of Its Locations

This story isn't about the paper straws at Kwik Trip, but I have seen a bunch of people complaining about them online so I thought I'd include the tweet below that explains they are only temporary. There is one change coming to every single Kwik Trip location early next year that will be permanent. Read about that below.
LIFESTYLE
