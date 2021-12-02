ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Latest on COVID in MN: Case surge appears to ebb; hospital needs still high

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Memorial Health Hospital critical care nurse Kayla Lynch wears a protective gown before entering the room of a COVID-19 patient during her shift on Dec. 7, 2020, in Robbinsdale, Minn. Photo: Aaron Lavinsky | Star Tribune via AP 2020. From Minnesota Public Radio News - December 1, 2021....

Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Southern Minnesota News

Two area COVID deaths confirmed

COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday. Tuesday data is often higher than a normal single-day report because it includes numbers from the weekend and Monday. In Blue Earth County, the death involved a person in their early 80’s, while...
BLUE EARTH, MN
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

Gov. Hochul: ‘There will be a surge in COVID hospitalizations’

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts. The governor announced an executive order Friday aimed at boosting hospital capacity ahead of a potential winter spike in COVID-19 cases. She announced the new protocol amid warnings about a new […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Highly vaccinated New Hampshire reports record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

The number of hospitalizations and new daily COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire is at the highest level since the pandemic began. The state reported 350 hospitalizations Nov. 23, state data shows, breaking the record of 334 hospitalizations set Jan. 1. Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order Nov. 23 expanding hospital capacity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lowell Sun

Boston-area coronavirus wastewater tracker, cases and hospitalizations are all surging again after Thanksgiving: ‘We need to act’

The Boston-area coronavirus wastewater tracker, cases and hospitalizations are all surging again after Thanksgiving — the same upward spike the Bay State experienced during the first week of December last year when no one was vaccinated. This surge is happening as more people gather indoors amid the delta variant —...
BOSTON, MA
KOMU

Health officials react to Missouri's return to COVID 'red zone'

COLUMBIA - Missouri is in the 'red zone' for high COVID-19 transmission rates and an increase in cases. Over the last week statewide, cases have gone up 17%, hospitalizations have increased by 27% and COVID-19 related deaths have risen by 47%. The White House COVID-19 team releases a weekly COVID-19...
MISSOURI STATE
deseret.com

The latest COVID-19 surge is already here

The next big wave of coronavirus cases is already here, and holiday travel hasn’t even started yet. The U.S. daily average of new COVID-19 cases jumped 29% in the last two weeks, surging to just south of 94,000 per day, according to data from The New York Times. That number will surely climb as people travel and gather together over the next few weeks for the holidays.
PUBLIC HEALTH

