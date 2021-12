The Rutherford County Library System has announced that for a limited time, all RCLS branch libraries are going fine-free. For the month of December, patrons can return any undamaged overdue materials to the library and have fines waived. This is a thank-you to the communities that support the libraries. As a plus, any overdue fines on your account will be waived if you come in, call or email the library. Linebaugh Public Library is located at 105 W. Vine St. For more information, call 615-893-4131 or visit rclstn.org.

