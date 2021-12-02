ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, WV

Montgomery Christmas parade set Dec. 3

montgomery-herald.com
 3 days ago

The annual Montgomery Christmas parade will be held on Friday,...

www.montgomery-herald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Omicron variant found in nearly one-third of U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, WV
Government
City
Montgomery, WV
CNN

Runny-nosed hippos test positive for Covid-19 in Belgium

(CNN) — Two hippos at a zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, have tested positive for Covid-19, in what is believed to be the first such infection reported in the species. The hippos, named Imani and Hermien, have shown no symptoms "other than runny noses," according to a news release from the zoo.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Hot Chocolate#Popcorn

Comments / 0

Community Policy