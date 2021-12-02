First case of Covid omicron variant confirmed in U.S.

A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of 30 people attended an anime convention in New York City last month. It's unclear if his friends also have the Omicron variant, but health officials are...
WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namibia has detected the Omicron coronavirus variant in 18 of 19 samples sequenced between Nov. 11-26, its health ministry said on Monday. Although the southern African country has sequenced relatively few samples, the finding suggests the variant first flagged by neighbouring South Africa and Botswana late last month, and since labelled “of concern” by the World Health Organization, is also highly prevalent in Namibia.
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Africa is preparing its hospitals for more admissions, as the Omicron variant pushes the country into a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. Ramaphosa said in a weekly newsletter that Omicron appeared to be dominating new infections in most...
The omicron variant of the Coronavirus has been discovered in over roughly one-third of the United States. However, on Sunday (Dec. 5), health officials stated the delta variant remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases ramp up throughout the nation. According to Reuters, The latest variant has caused a...
The White House on Thursday said a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for domestic travel is still on the table as the United States heads into the winter months and battles the new omicron variant, saying the Biden administration will continue to "evaluate and assess on a daily basis." President Biden on...
The omicron variant of the coronavirus has arrived in Texas, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a tweet on Monday night. A 40-year-old woman in Harris County with no recent travel history tested positive for the variant, Hidalgo said. The woman is fully vaccinated and experienced COVID-19 symptoms, according...
The Omicron Covid variant is likely to ‘outcompete Delta’ in many, if not all, regions, a Harvard researcher says; patchy monitoring and a time lag in the data is thought to be underreporting cases in the UK
As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it?. Some scientists, poring over data from...
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China reported 94 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 6, up from 61 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday. Of the new infections, 60 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 38 a day earlier.
BUENOS AIRES — Argentina has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a person who had travelled from South Africa, the South American country’s Health Ministry said late on Sunday. The passenger is a 38-year-old resident of the western Argentine province of San Luis, who arrived on...
Due to detection of the new omicron variant in at least 17 states, starting today, all inbound international travelers will now have to test negative for COVID-19 within one day of departure to the United States.
More restrictions could lead to another stimulus check. The World Health Organization has identified omicron as a variant of concern. Lawmakers in the U.S. have already taken action in response. Further lockdowns could be possible and lead to a fourth stimulus check. Lawmakers have shown no signs of passing legislation...
