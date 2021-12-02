ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

First case of Covid omicron variant confirmed in U.S.

NBC News
 4 days ago

The first case of the Covid-19 omicron variant in the U.S. has...

www.nbcnews.com

Reuters

Namibia detects Omicron coronavirus variant in 18 of 19 samples

WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namibia has detected the Omicron coronavirus variant in 18 of 19 samples sequenced between Nov. 11-26, its health ministry said on Monday. Although the southern African country has sequenced relatively few samples, the finding suggests the variant first flagged by neighbouring South Africa and Botswana late last month, and since labelled “of concern” by the World Health Organization, is also highly prevalent in Namibia.
BET

Omicron Variant Found In Nearly One-Third Of U.S., Health Officials Say

The omicron variant of the Coronavirus has been discovered in over roughly one-third of the United States. However, on Sunday (Dec. 5), health officials stated the delta variant remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases ramp up throughout the nation. According to Reuters, The latest variant has caused a...
SFGate

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it?. Some scientists, poring over data from...
NBC News

Argentina detects first Omicron case, health ministry says

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a person who had travelled from South Africa, the South American country’s Health Ministry said late on Sunday. The passenger is a 38-year-old resident of the western Argentine province of San Luis, who arrived on...
