SALEMBURG — West Bladen defeated Lakewood 35-26 on Wednesday night in nonconference girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights of fifth-year head coach Brian McCleney improved to 2-1 and will host West Columbus on Friday.

Sophomore Mallory Bryan led the guests with 14 points. Juniors Lainey Autry and Brookee’ Singletary added five each.

Gwendolyn King’s 10 points led the Lady Leopards.