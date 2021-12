Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. HENDERSON, Nev. – Nov. 30, 2021 – Today, Erem announced the appointment of Jax Mariash Mustafa as its vice president of marketing. Co-founded and led by a fourth-generation bootmaker from the family that started Timberland, Erem is the first outdoor brand designed from the ground up for desert performance. The company is building superior Biocircular™ men’s hiking boots and women’s hiking boots using only materials and constructions with 100% proven paths back to nature. Mustafa joined the Erem team the same week it made its commercial launch.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO