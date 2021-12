VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ('Black Tusk' or the 'Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce that a permit has been issued for Phase II of diamond drilling on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The Black Tusk geological team concluded that the results from the 2020-2021 drilling program warrants continued exploration on the property. The Phase II program will continue to test the promising results obtained from the Phase 1 drilling, as well as testing other geophysical targets delineated from ground and airborne surveys conducted on the property in 2020. A permit to allow for the construction of 15 drill pads with supporting access has been approved.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO