Amazon has taken increasing portions of third-party seller revenue through anti-competitive methods, a new analysis released Wednesday contends. "Amazon is exploiting its position as a gatekeeper to impose steep and growing fees on third-party sellers," the report by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR) states. The nonprofit, a left-leaning research and advocacy organization focused on empowering local communities, says the e-commerce giant will garner $121 billion in proceeds from sellers in 2021, more than double its 2019 total. Stacy Mitchell, the report's author, also calculated that sellers are now paying 34 percent of their revenue on average to the company, up from 30 percent two years ago.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO