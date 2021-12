A rollover crash killed a man on Questhaven Road (San Marcos, CA) Nationwide Report

A man lost his life following a rollover crash on Questhaven Road.

The fatal car crash took place on Questhaven Road near Attebury Drive at about 3:40 p.m.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A rollover crash killed a man on Questhaven Road

December 2, 2021