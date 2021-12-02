ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

UK court backs Meghan in dispute over privacy with publisher

By SYLVIA HUI and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVuj4_0dC6YcSv00

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex on Thursday won the latest stage in her long-running privacy lawsuit against a newspaper publisher over its publication of parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

The Court of Appeal in London upheld a High Court ruling in February that publication of the letter that the former Meghan Markle wrote to her father Thomas Markle after she married Prince Harry in 2018 was unlawful and breached her privacy.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

The publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website challenged that decision at the Court of Appeal, which held a hearing last month. Dismissing that appeal, senior judge Geoffrey Vos told the court in a brief hearing Thursday that “the Duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy in the contents of the letter. Those contents were personal, private and not matters of legitimate public interest.”

In a statement, Meghan, 40, said the ruling was “a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”

Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana

“While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create,” she said.

Associated Newspapers disputed Meghan’s claim that she didn’t intend the letter to be seen by anyone but her father. They said correspondence between Meghan and her then-communications secretary, Jason Knauf, showed the duchess suspected her father might leak the letter to journalists and wrote it with that in mind.

The publisher also argued that the publication of the letter was part of Thomas Markle’s right to reply following a People magazine interview with five of Meghan’s friends alleging he was “cruelly cold-shouldering” his daughter in the run-up to her royal wedding.

Prince Harry says he ‘warned’ Twitter CEO ahead of US Capitol riot

But Vos said that the article, which the Mail on Sunday described as “sensational,” was “splashed as a new public revelation” rather than focusing on Thomas Markle’s response to negative media reports about him.

In their appeal, Associated Newspapers had also argued that Meghan made private information public by cooperating with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of “Finding Freedom,” a sympathetic book about her and Harry.

The duchess’ lawyers had previously denied that she or Harry collaborated with the authors. But Knauf said in evidence to the court that he gave the writers information, and discussed it with Harry and Meghan.

Knauf’s evidence, which hadn’t previously been disclosed, was a dramatic twist in the long-running case.

‘I’m so lucky’: Elton John receives prestigious UK award

In response, Meghan apologized for misleading the court about the extent of her cooperation with the book’s authors.

The duchess said she didn’t remember the discussions with Knauf when she gave evidence earlier in the case, “and I apologize to the court for the fact that I had not remembered these exchanges at the time.”

“I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead the defendant or the court,” she said.

Meghan, a former star of the American TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Queen Elizabeth reflects on ‘deep’ affection for Scotland

Meghan and Harry announced in early 2020 that they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They have settled in Santa Barbara, California, with their two young children.

In her statement Thursday, Meghan strongly condemned Associated Newspapers for treating the lawsuit as “a game with no rules.” She said she had been subject to “deception, intimidation and calculated attacks” in the three years since the lawsuit began.

“The longer they dragged it out, the more they could twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal itself), making a straightforward case extraordinarily convoluted in order to generate more headlines and sell more newspapers — a model that rewards chaos above truth,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Shares Rare New Photo Of Archie, 2, & He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

Archie is the spitting image of a young Prince Harry in a photo shared by mom Meghan Markle on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’. Meghan Markle shared a candid snapshot of 2-year-old son Archie during her surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Nov. 18 — and he’s the spitting image of his father, Prince Harry. The eldest child of the duke, 37, and duchess, 40, could be seen admiring chickens from a coup, woven basket in tow to gather eggs, at his family home in Montecito, California.
MONTECITO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince William Thinks Duchess Was Used As A Puppet On Ellen Show? Vows Never To Forgive Her

Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly felt humiliated by Meghan Markle's "Ellen Show" gig. Prince William and Meghan Markle’s relationship remains strained. Previous reports revealed that the second in line to the throne wasn’t thrilled when Prince Harry informed him that he was going to propose to Markle. In fact, the Duke of Cambridge tried to convince Prince Harry to postpone his proposal and instead wait until he and Markle know each other better.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Paid Meghan Markle a Subtle Compliment

It’s not breaking news that the media has been terrible to Meghan Markle ever since she and Prince Harry got together. Sometimes the intense, often racist vitriol is the result of a rabid British tabloid press, frequently it’s because of just a few, hyper-focused Twitter trolls who are able to fuel worldwide ire—and sometimes the call is coming from inside the palace. But according to Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Florence St. George (née Brudenell-Bruce), there was bound to be intense scrutiny on anyone who threw their hat into the ring with Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince William, Duchess Kate Staying With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During U.S. Visit Would Be ‘Lose-Lose,’ Royal Expert Says

Family reunion? Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to travel to the United States for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. for her native country. However, it is “somewhat unlikely” that the Fab Four will all stay together at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home during the visit, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

The Real Reason Harry & Meghan Won't Be at the Royal Christmas, Sources Say

It sounds like it might be a California Christmas for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this year. According to a report from Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be attending the royal family's Christmas celebrations in England. "Royal sources" told the publication that the couple have made their decision and also shared the supposed reason why they will not be joining the celebrations at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Vos
Person
Thomas Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Shropshire Star

Appeal court to rule on latest round of Meghan privacy battle against newspaper

The Duchess of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers Limited, also the publisher of MailOnline, over five articles relating to a letter to her father. The Court of Appeal will give its ruling on the latest stage of a legal battle between the Duchess of Sussex and the publisher of The Mail On Sunday over a letter to her estranged father.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Meghan hits out at publisher of Mail on Sunday after Court of Appeal ruling

Meghan sued Associated Newspapers Limited over five articles that reproduced parts of a ‘personal and private’ letter to Thomas Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has hit out at the publisher of The Mail on Sunday after it lost an appeal against her privacy victory over a handwritten letter to her estranged father.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Duchess Of Sussex#Uk#Newspapers#British Royal Family#Ap#The Court Of Appeal#High Court#Mailonline#People
People

Meghan Markle Speaks Out After Winning Court Appeal in Privacy Battle Over Letter to Her Dad

Meghan Markle's lengthy court battle with the publishers of the Mail on Sunday is over. The Duchess of Sussex scored a major legal victory on Thursday in her privacy and copyright infringement case against Associated Newspapers, when the Court of Appeal in London ruled in her favor against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday after they printed parts of a private letter she wrote to her father.
CELEBRITIES
wbrz.com

Meghan Markle wins latest court battle with UK newspaper publisher

The publisher of the Mail on Sunday, a British conservative newspaper, on Thursday lost a legal battle against Meghan Markle. The publisher appealed to overturn a High Court ruling that it breached Markle's privacy by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father back in August 2018.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Royal Heartbreak: Prince Charles Caught Verbally Abusing Princess Diana In Newly Unearthed Video

Princess Diana heard more painful words from Prince Charles than expected, one of which had been recorded in a newly unearthed clip. Before Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced, the Princess of Wales publicly spoke about the struggles she faced as the duke's wife. She also spoke up about her mental and emotional struggles while trying to please her husband despite his infidelity.
CELEBRITIES
abc27 News

abc27 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy