Today is World AIDS Day, an annual opportunity to show support for people living with HIV and honor those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses. It became the world’s first-ever international day for global health when it was founded in 1988. And global health is a topic on the minds of many people today, as the coronavirus pandemic rages, a rapidly spreading new variant emerges and countries scramble to vaccinate their populations in the face of an inequitable vaccine rollout.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO