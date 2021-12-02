ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Women's tennis tour suspends China events over Peng concerns

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — The head of the women’s professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that all WTA tournaments would be suspended in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former high-ranking Chinese government official of sexual assault. Peng dropped out...

www.jhnewsandguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Beyond Proud of WTA”: Novak Djokovic to Billie Jean King; top tennis stars hail WTA’s decision to suspend all tennis activities in China over Peng Shuai Case

China tried misguiding the world into believing that Peng Shuai is completely safe. They came up with ways of manufacturing evidence that can hide the truth. However, much to their disappointment, world leaders and the general public have collectively called them out for their blatant human rights abuse. Earlier, tennis...
TENNIS
The Independent

Laos opens railway to China as debt to Beijing rises

After a blessing by Buddhist monks, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh on Friday rode the first run of a $5.9 billion Chinese-built railway that links isolated, mountainous Laos with southern China in an effort to increase trade.Both governments tout the 1,035-kilometer (642-mile) line from the Lao capital, Vientiane to Kunming in China’s poor southwest as a boost to economic growth. But it leaves a debt that foreign experts warn Laos, a country of 7 million people wedged between China, Vietnam and Thailand might struggle to repay.The railway is one of hundreds of projects under Beijing’s Belt and Road...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Simon
Person
Thomas Bach
AFP

Beijing Olympic venue could bar spectators over Covid: state media

Spectators attending a major venue for the Beijing Olympics must be vaccinated but fans could be barred from the arena entirely if the coronavirus worsens in China, state media says. Unlike the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics, which took place last summer in mostly empty stadiums, organisers of February's Winter Games have vowed to allow spectators, although only people living in China. There has been no official announcement about how full venues will be so the rules at the 18,000-capacity National Indoor Stadium -- which will host ice hockey -- hint at what could lie ahead for the Games. Spectators at the arena will have to be vaccinated and show a negative Covid test, the Global Times said, quoting a venue manager.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

U.S. threatens military response to China in South China Sea dispute

The State Department on Friday warned China that it risks military action from the United States in response to Chinese coast guard efforts to block the resupply of a Philippines island outpost. The department said in a statement that the Chinese coast guard operation Tuesday blocking Philippine resupply ships and...
MILITARY
The Independent

Japan's military, among world's strongest, looks to build

Dozens of tanks and hundreds of soldiers fired explosives and machine guns in drills Monday on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido a main stronghold for a nation that is perhaps the world's least-known military powerhouse. Just across the sea from rival Russia Japan opened up its humbly named Self Defense Force's firing exercises to the media in a display of public firepower that coincides with a recent escalation of Chinese and Russian military moves around Japanese territory. The drills, which foreign journalists rarely have a chance to witness, will continue for nine days and include about 1,300...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tour#Ap#Chinese#Social Media Post#Ioc#Equalit
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
AFP

Pakistan teen climber confronts mortality and history on K2 summit

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif faced many dangers climbing the planet's tallest peaks, but his toughest moment came when he passed the corpse of his hero on the savage slopes of K2. - Savage Mountain - This month, the Guinness Book of World Records officially declared him the youngest person to climb K2 and the youngest to climb both the world's two highest mountains.
WORLD
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Omicron unravels travel industry's plans for a comeback

(AP) — Tourism businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic are being rattled again as countries establish new travel barriers in an effort to contain the omicron variant. From shopping districts in Japan and tour guides in the Holy...
INDUSTRY
Footwear News

Human Rights Group Accuses Nike, Patagonia of Possible Involvement in Forced Uyghur Labor

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) has filed a complaint in the Netherlands, alleging that Patagonia, Nike and two other brands may have benefited from forced labor among the Uyghur population in China’s Xinjiang province. In the complaint, ECCHR called on the Dutch Public Prosecutor to further investigate these alleged human rights violations from these companies that have headquarters in the Netherlands. “It is unacceptable that European governments criticize China for human rights violations while these companies possibly profit from the exploitation of the Uyghur population,” said Corina Ajder, a legal advisor for ECCHR, in a statement. “It is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Struggling Chinese developer warns it could run out of money

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese developer that is struggling under $310 billion in debt warned Friday it may run out of money to “perform its financial obligations” — sending regulators scrambling to reassure investors that China’s financial markets can be protected from a potential impact. Evergrande Group’s struggle to comply...
ECONOMY
AFP

Iran nuclear talks set for pause amid European 'concern'

Negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal are to be suspended Friday, Iranian media said, as European diplomats expressed "disappointment and concern" at the latest proposals from Iran. The semi-official ISNA news agency said the talks would "most likely" resume on Monday but French President Emmanuel Macron warned there could be a longer break in the talks, which resumed only on November 29 after a five-month break. Iran said it has submitted two draft proposals for the nuclear agreement, which has been in tatters since the US withdrew in 2018. "After the handing over of the text of the Iranian proposal to the P4+1 group (Britain, China, France and Russia plus Germany) and the European Union, a meeting of the joint committee of the nuclear deal will be held on Friday," said Iran's official news agency IRNA.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $179 million

Another Chinese property developer said Monday it had defaulted on a major bond repayment, citing liquidity problems amid a government crackdown on the debt-laden sector. Sunshine 100 has repeatedly struggled to meet its debt obligations this year and also defaulted on a bond repayment in August.
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy