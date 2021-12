RALEIGH — Tired but never overused, an incredible week just as exams begin was a cardiac test if ever there was one for N.C. State. The Wolfpack followed Wednesday’s four-overtime thriller against Nebraska by storming from 15 down to lead a good portion of the second half before falling to Louisville 73-68 in the teams’ ACC opener on Saturday afternoon in PNC Arena. Kevin Keatts’ cagers were resilient, exhausted and, in final judgment, heart-broken by missed opportunity.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO