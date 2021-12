The duo of Vincent Black and Mario Lanza are a new group called De La Luz, and their first single and video are sure to turn some heads. “Chained” is a song about overcoming addiction, and the struggles come along with it. Surrounded by big, dark, synth chords, the vocalists provide soulful performances that sound somewhere between the intersection of pop punk and blues. It’s a personal song with a heavy subject, but the bands sells it well with their performance and visuals, directed by the band as well. De La Luz have plenty of promise, and you can get your first listen to them here.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO