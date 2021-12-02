Wrong-way driver killed in fiery crash with 18-wheeler on I-45 in Montgomery Co.

A deadly wrong-way crash caused a major traffic shutdown on I-45 in Montgomery County.

The southbound main lanes were closed near FM-830 for hours as crews worked to clean up the crash.

Just before midnight, investigators say a 21-year-old driver was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes when he crashed head-on with an 18-wheeler and was killed.

The driver of the 18-wheeler survived, but fire destroyed the big rig. Police say the truck was loaded with rolls of cotton.

The 18-wheeler driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said debris was scattered along the highway for several hundred yards after the crash.