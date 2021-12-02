ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

One woman dead, another hurt after a fiery car crash in Redondo Beach amid heavy fog (Redondo Beach, CA)

 4 days ago

A woman lost her life and a second woman was hurt after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning amid heavy fog in Redondo Beach.

As per the initial information, the fiery car accident took place at Palos Verdes Boulevard. The early reports showed that a car, carrying two women, crashed into a power pole at around 2 a.m.

December 2, 2021

