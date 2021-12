PCR tests, pre-departure checks and self-isolation are back for travellers arriving in the UK. Weeks after international travel rules were eased to allow cheaper and faster lateral flow (antigen) tests, the government has tightened restrictions twice in response to the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus.At the same time, the previously dormant red list has been expanded and now applies to arrivals from 11 African nations.These are the key questions and answers.What are the new rules for travellers to the UK?Pre-departure tests must be taken by all travellers aged 12 and over to the UK. They can be...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO