Public Health

What’s the status of the COVID vaccine mandate?

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the U.S.?. It’s on hold indefinitely because of legal challenges, but employers can still require the shots. To control the spread of COVID-19, President Joe Biden previously said businesses with 100 or more employees would...

