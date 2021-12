STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. – Lynn Messer disappeared on July 8, 2014, from her home near Bloomsdale, Missouri. The 52-year-old left without any of her personal belongings, she had health problems, and a broken toe. The only thing she left was a note and only a portion of it has been revealed to the public. […]

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO