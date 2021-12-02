Boys Basketball | GAMEDAY vs @CHS_Grenadiers

Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
Purdue climbs to the top of this week’s college basketball rankings while Duke and Gonzaga tumble following tough losses. This will be a historic week for the Purdue Boilermakers, who are poised to ascend to the top of the AP poll for the first time in program history. It has been a long time coming for the storied Big Ten program, which has been an NCAA Tournament regular that has produced great teams but hasn’t been considered the top team in the land until now.
I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games. Notice how I wrote that-“meaningless.” I’m tired of being told bowl games are meaningless. I’m tired of being told if it isn’t the College Football Playoff, the bowl game is meaningless. I understand, your favorite team isn’t playing for a national championship, but don’t tell me these bowl games are meaningless. Especially when it comes my Ohio State Buckeyes.
Humble (Texas) Summer Creek five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks surprised a few people back in July when he committed to Oregon over in-state programs Texas A&M and Texas. However, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recently took visits both both Austin and College Station to see games. And, with it looking like the Ducks are about to lose their head coach to Miami, things could get interesting with Banks' recruitment again a week-and-a-half away from the Early Signing period.
While Brian Kelly has officially left Notre Dame for LSU, his daughter has to remain at the school in South Bend, Indiana. On Saturday, a TikTok video from Kelly’s daughter went viral on social media. In the video, Kelly’s daughter joked about how she has to remain at Notre Dame...
Kenny Pickett scored a touchdown to open the ACC Championship Game for Pitt against Wake Forest on Saturday night, and he scored using a move that should be illegal. Pitt had a 3rd-and-5 at their 42 just a few minutes into the game when Pickett felt some pressure and took off running. He saw some defenders converging on him as he approached the Wake Forest 40 and began to go into a slide motion. He started to slow down and tuck his right leg like he was giving himself up to slide.
The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
The hype for Bronny James continues to grow. Saturday night, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers forward played for his high school, Sierra Canyon, against St. Vincent-St. Mary. Bronny James put on a show, scoring 19 points with an impressive shooting stroke. Bronny James, a class of 2023 product,...
The Lamar Bearcat 7th grade basketball teams hosted Lake Belton Middle School in a pair of games at Bearcat Gym to open the 2021 season. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team fell to Lake Belton by a score of 43-11. Notable players for the Bearcats were...
The New England College Women's Basketball team has their final contest before the Thanksgiving Break, as they host the United States Coast Guard Academy, Monday night in Bridges Gym at 5:30 pm. New England College (4-3, 0-0 NECC) is currently on a two-game winning streak, while also winning four of...
Around this time of year in 2017, a team of nobodies took the court at Florida. The Gators were ranked fifth in the country. Through seven games that season, they were averaging a nation-leading 94.7 points. Some in the crowd likely wondered which Loyola had wandered into Gainesville for a drubbing. The one from Baltimore? The one from Los Angeles? The one from New Orleans?
• FOR THE RECORD: The Cardinals enter Tuesday’s home-opener against Hamline sitting at 2-1 on the season, having dropped a 73-59, season-opening decision at UW-Stevens Point on Nov. Nov. 9, before rebounding with an 80-74 win over Martin Luther and a 63-58 win over Macalester. • LAST ACTION: Brooklyn Paulson...
The Galesburg Silver Streaks boys basketball team opens their season tonight with a Thanksgiving Shootout game against the Dunlap Eagles. This will be the first contest under new head coach Chad Thompson. Brad Bennewitz and new color commentator Jeremy Pickrel, a former Streaks athlete and current GHS baseball coach, will bring you all the action at 5:40 for the pregame and a 6:00 tip on 93.7 FM, 1400 AM WGIL and wgil.com.
This photo album of the 2021 Mahomet-SeymouBoys’ Basketball vs. Centennial is brought to you by Christie Clinic. To view the entire album visit https://mahometdaily.smugmug.com/2021-M-S-vs-Centennial-Boys/.
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The No. 8 Maryland women's basketball team snapped its two-game losing skid with an 82-74 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Thursday night at the XFINITY Center. The Terps (7-2) trailed 60-59 entering the final 10 minutes, but used a big fourth...
Many were confused by the fact that the Lions were not required to run a point-after try after taking a 29-27 lead with no time left on Sunday. Some suggested the officials erred by not running one more play. According to the league, it was handled properly. The provision comes...
Game Recap: Hutchinson held Orono to just 8 first half yards, and only allowed 106 yards for the game. Offensively it was another solid game for AJ Ladwig. The Junior rushed for 139 yards and 2 TD’s. Alex Elliot and Levi Teetzel also scored rushing TD’s, while Sam Rensch scored a Receiving TD.
Comments / 0