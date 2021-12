So much is still unfolding from the tragedy that struck Oxford High School in Michigan on November 30th. Here is what we know so far. Horribly, a shooting took place at Oxford High School on Tuesday, November 30th just before 1 PM. Four students were killed, and six other students and a teacher were injured when the 15-year-old suspect opened fire, making this "the nation's deadliest school shooting in three years," according to the Detroit Free Press.

