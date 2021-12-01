Vacation Like A Rock Star Star In This Rock N’ Roll Mt. Brighton Airbnb

Scenic Overlooks are things we find all throughout Michigan and while on road trips, give us a chance to get out and stretch our legs while enjoying some of Michigan's beauty. Unfortunately not all scenic overlooks are shrouded in beauty, but rather tragedy, such as Deadman's Hill Scenic Overlook In Elmira, Michigan. The story of Deadman's Hill is even more tragic in the not only did a man pass away on the hill, but he was to be married the day it happened, according to local legend. Dori Oxford visited the spot, which is somewhat of a memorial to the 21 year old logger named Stanley Graczyk, documenting his unfortunate history:

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO