London midday: Stocks fall amid worries about Omicron, rate hikes

 3 days ago

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the red by midday on Thursday as concerns about the new Omicron Covid variant and potential rate hikes weighed on investors' minds. The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 7,119.72, having taken its opening cue from Wall Street, where stocks tumbled...

